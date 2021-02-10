Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At 'leading Filmmakers', Shares Message For 'Dhaakad' Director

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for her upcoming action thriller film Dhaakad took to Twitter and shared a picture with her director Razneesh Ghai. Along with the picture, she penned a note while taking a jibe at the “leading filmmakers” from the Indian film industry who started their career with Kangana and later ran after fraternity stalwarts to cast them in their films. "Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors or Kumars," she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut's message for Dhaakad director Raznessh Ghai

The actress also wrote a small message for Razneesh who is set to make his debut with Dhaakad and asked him to make more women-centric films after he becomes a top filmmaker in the future. Dear friends when our chief @RazyGhai becomes a top filmmaker please remind him to do women-centric films also once in a while #Dhaakad”. Raznessh was quick enough to respond to the tweet shared by the actress and wrote, "What a journey it has been. New Age Action star on the horizon."

Read: Kangana Says She Has 'raw Talent' Like Meryl Streep, 'can Do Action' Like Gal Gadot

Read: After Meryl Streep And Gal Gadot, Kangana Ranaut Now Compares Herself To Tom Cruise

Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors or Kumars. Dear friends when our chief @RazyGhai becomes a top filmmaker please remind him to do women centric films also once in a while #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/jFoAQzhmWM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

Kangana Ranaut earlier shared pictures of her “massive transformation” pictures on Twitter and compared her “brilliance of craft” and talent with Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. Apart from this, the actress also threw an open challenge for her fans to prove if any other actresses on this globe have explored a wide variety of genres and roles than her. Kangana shared a series of pictures from her upcoming film while flaunting her massive transformation and wrote.

She wrote, “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now". The actor said, "I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.” (sic). She added, "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.” (sic).

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

After the actor gave an ‘open challenge’ urging netizens to find an actress with a better range than her but she hit back at netizens over trolls. She also hit back at senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for calling her 'Jhansa ki Rani'. Prashant Bhushan was also among those who trolled Kangana by calling her ‘Jhansa ki Rani’, referring to her role of Jhansi Ki Rani Lakshmibai in the movie Manikarnika.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Claims 'vindication' On Challenge On Actors; Reacts To Prashant Bhushan Dig

Read: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Flak For Meryl Streep Comparison, Says 'my Filmography Better'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.