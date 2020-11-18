Ishaan Khatter Seems To Have A Halo In The Sun; Saiyami Kher Comes Up With A Witty Pun

Actor Ishaan Khatter recently took to social media to share a bunch of shirtless pictures that were clicked at home. The aesthetic photographs highlight his stunning facial features, leaving his fans hungry for more. One of the many people to leave a playful comment on the post is actor Saiyami Kher, who conveniently found a pun material in his pictures. Ishaan Khatter’s fans also seem to be loving the pictures as they have flooded the comments section with compliments and uplifting messages.

Ishaan Khatter’s sunkissed pictures

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter recently took to Instagram to post a bunch of gorgeous pictures of himself. In the pictures posted, he is seen posing in the balcony of his house while the sunlight falls on his head directly. The lighting is such that it creates an illusionary halo around his head while he looks straight ahead to give the pictures a candid effect. Ishaan Khatter is seen in his natural state with curly hair and no makeup while he flaunts his well-toned body for his fans. In one of the three pictures, the actor is seen staring into the camera with his right hand placed on his chin and a slight smile across his face.

The pictures have a beautiful effect even with the basic background with towering buildings. The lighting is apt in every sense, giving the picture a naturally attractive luminous effect. In the caption for the post, Ishaan Khatter has added an ‘angel’ emoticon, pointing towards the photographic illusion created in the picture. Have a look at the post on Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Ishaan Khatter has received a lot of love for the stunning pictures. Actor Saiyami Kher has come up with a witty pun with the word ‘Halo’, winning the internet instantly. Ishaan Khatter also decided to play along with the actor as he gave a hilarious twist to Adele’s world-famous song, Hello. She has also greeted the actor tactfully, grabbing the attention of his fans. Have a look at their sweet comment exchange on Ishaan Khatter's photos here.

Image courtesy: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

