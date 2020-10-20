Ishaan Khatter & Tabu Starrer 'A Suitable Boy's' Hindi Trailer Out Ahead Of Its Release

On October 19, the YouTube channel of streaming giant Netflix released the Hindi trailer of film director Meera Nair's web series A Suitable Boy. The series, based on Vikram Seth's bestselling book of the same name, will also be available in Hindi for non-English speaking audiences. After airing on BBC in the UK and Ireland, the series is now gearing up for a global release.

The series is all set for its release on Netflix on October 23, 2020 (excluding America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and China). The ensemble cast of the series will also feature Rasika Duggal, Mahira Kakkar, Tanya Maniktala, Ram Kapoor, Vivaan Shah, Namit Das, and Vivek Gomber, among many others. Scroll down to watch the Hindi trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Tabu starrer A Suitable Boy.

A Suitable Boy Hindi trailer

Coming to the trailer, the one-minute-thirteen-second long video gives us glimpses of different characters and their peculiar journeys. Comparing the Hindi trailer with the English trailer, there is no major difference the viewers encounter when it comes to the dialogues. Meanwhile, in the English trailer, the makers set an intense premise whereas, in the Hindi trailer, the audience can hear a peepy sound in the background.

Details of A Suitable Boy

The story of the upcomer will date back to the year 1951, a few years after independence. The series is divided into several parts. It will revolve around Lata, a literature student, and her mother, who is looking for a boy for her marriage. The series will highlight Lata's struggles between her responsibilities towards family and her eagerness to romance. Actor Tanya Maniktala will be seen essaying the role of Lata.

Meanwhile, the chemistry between Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in the trailer also manages to grab the attention. In this, Ishaan will portray the character of 'Man Kapoor', who has an affair with Saeeda Bai played by Tabu. Interestingly, Maan Kapoor is an important character in the story, whose romantic relationship will put his father's political career at risk. The series will aim to show that like Lata and Maan, the future of India is also changing.

