Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Pandey Pen Beautiful Wishes For Ishaan Khatter On His Birthday

As Ishaan Khatter turned a year older on November 1, actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to wish his baby brother on his birthday. Ishaan's 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ananya Pandey too shared a beautiful selfie with the actor and called him 'Mr Sunshine'.

Ishaan's father Rajesh Khatter also posted a throwback picture with son and wrote, "How wondefully wheel of time is turning a GENTLE soul into a MAN of substance .. #happybirthday @ishaankhatter. keep shining & Rising Son ♥️" [sic]

Replying to Shahid's stunning picture and wishes, Ishaan wrote, "I love you bhai. Your blessings mean the world to me. Your light is the brightest and I’m lucky to soak it in." [sic]

Ishaan in The Suitable Boy

Mira Nair directorial, A Suitable Boy premiered on Netflix recently. The series is an adaptation of the 1993 book by Vikram Seth that goes by the same title. The drama series stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. In the series, Ishaan Khatter essays the role of Maan Kapoor, while Tabu as Saeeda Bai. Tanya Maniktala is seen essaying the role of Lata Mehra.

On Ishaan Khatter's birthday, take his trivia quiz to check how much you know the actor

'A Suitable Boy' shooting location: Where was the Ishaan Khatter starrer filmed?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.