Ishaan Khatter Shares Stills From His Recently Released Film 'A Suitable Boy'

Beyond the Clouds actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram on Thursday, October 22, 2020, to share stills from his much-acclaimed film, A Suitable Boy. The actor also penned a sweet caption describing the pictures he shared on his feed. Netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and positive notes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan Khatter shared a bunch of pictures from his much-acclaimed film, A Suitable Boy. In the pictures, the actor can be seen giving different reactions and poses depending on the scene of the film. However, one thing that fans can find in common is Ishaan’s expressive eyes that can be seen doing all the talking. In the six different pictures shared by the actor, Ishaan can be seen giving different eye expressions. In the first picture, the actor can be seen fuming with anger. In the second picture, the actor can be seen giving a tensed look.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a caption related to the picture. He wrote, '“The eyes, Chico… they never lie” #asuitableboy @netflix_in'. Take a look.

As soon as Ishaan Khatter shared the post on his Instagram handle, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with compliments and lovely messages. The post shared by the actor also received several likes from fans. Some of the users went on to compliment the pictures, while some went on to talk about the film. Some of the users also commented with happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “amazing”. While the other one said, “loving the expressions”. Check out a few comments below.

A Suitable Boy cast and plot

Mira Nair directorial, A Suitable Boy premieres on Netflix today, October 23, 2020. The series is an adaptation of the 1993 book by Vikram Seth that goes by the same title. The drama series stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. In the series, Ishaan Khatter essays the role of Maan Kapoor, while Tabu as Saeeda Bai. Tanya Maniktala is seen essaying the role of Lata Mehra. Watch the trailer of the series below.

