Ishaan Khatter Finally Found His True Love In This Male Actor!

Ishaan Khatter has been linked to his co-actors Janhvi Kapoor and also his next film’s co-actor Ananya Panday according to many media reports. However, in the recent turn of events, he confessed that he is in love with MC Sher that is Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame. Ishaan Khatter got candid on No Filter Neha with Neha Dhupia and shared some glimpses into his new blossoming relationship with Siddhant.

There are reports that suggest that Ishaan and Siddhant will be working together in a film. When questioned about Siddhant’s work life and personal life, Ishaan exclaimed on the show that he probably does not want to shred his ravishing image of MC Sher.

Ishan further revealed that he personally thinks that Siddhant Chaturvedi is hard on the outside and gullible on in the inside. He mentioned that Siddhant loves writing poetry and also shares them with everyone. Ishaan Khatter claims that he has found true love in the Gully Boy actor.

Ishaan thinks that the soft nature of Siddhant is too vulnerable and suggests that he will gift the guy a parachute so that Siddhant Chaturvedi does not fall hard for anyone, as he is the one who will 'give it all' in a relationship.

Furthermore, Ishaan Khatter confirms the fact that the duo is really getting to know each other, which is the 'honeymoon phase' of the two. The Dhadak actor says that he does not have any complaints from his friend.

Ishaan Khatter's next:

