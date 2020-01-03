Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Being The Starry-eyed Boy, Shares Throwback Photos

Siddhant Chaturvedi has a stellar future in store for this year and he seems to be overwhelmed by the amount of love and praises he has received throughout the previous year for his performance as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Taking to his Instagram earlier today, Siddhant posted a few pictures of himself from 8 years ago when he had won recognition in one of the talent hunts organized by a local daily. The actor has captioned one of his posts saying "Sar pe phoolon ka Guldasta aur Doston ke beech khud ko “Star” samjhta. Main ....Pagal Ladka." ( With a bouquet of flowers on the head, among friends I thought of myself as 'star')

Take a look at the throwback photographs:

Read | Ananya Panday trolled for comments on nepotism, Siddhanth Chaturvedi wins hearts for reply

Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi's throwback photo has 'dreams and chai brewing around', see pic

What's next for Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set for his upcoming untitled film directed by Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The actor has also bagged the sequel to the hit Yash Raj film Bunty Aur Babli and will feature in it with newcomer Sharvari along with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles.

Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi says that he is done with 'MC Sher' and wants to be called 'Bunty'

With a host of big banner films lined up for the upcoming year, Siddhant Chaturvedi looks forward to having a fulfilling and learning experience with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Both his co-actors have been busy with their upcoming films. Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak opposite actor Vikrant Massey is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020 whereas Ananya is currently filming Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter.

Read | Primed to star with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals why he's looking forward

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.