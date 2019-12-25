Janhvi Kapoor Gets Candid About Her Equation With Ishaan Khatter And Vijay Deverakonda

Janhvi Kapoor recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha and spoke about her family, films and friends. The Dhadak actor whose relationship with her co-star Ishaan Khatter has been the talk of the town also opened up about her current status with Ishaan as she revealed that she is better off as his friend as they often end up in a fight. She also complimented her Dhadak co-star stating that "He has the purest of intentions and the purest heart, and he has the dreamiest eyes.".

Earlier last year, Janhvi had made an appearance on a celebrity talk show along with her step-brother Arjun Kapoor and revealed that she has had an all-time crush on Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda and that she would like to do a film with him someday.

Janhvi spoke about the status of her crush on Vijay and jokingly said that her crush has no status despite the subtle probing that her statement had started. She then went on to state that her feelings are purely based on admiration for the actor and that she is comfortable with the admiration being one-sided.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

The Dhadak actor has some power-packed films lined up for release in the upcoming year. Janhvi will be seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories as a part of director Zoya Akhtar's segment along with actors Vijay Varma and Raghuvir Yadav. The horror anthology film will be available for viewing on January 1, 2020.

Janhvi is also set to feature along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya as the leading cast of Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dostana 2 directed by Collin D'Cunha. The actor is also set to fly on screen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi will be also seen in Karan Johar's movie Takht, which sports an ensemble cast of seasoned actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

