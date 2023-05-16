Ishita Dutta Shares UNSEEN Photos From Her Baby Shower With Husband Vatsal Seth, Kajol

Ishita Dutta recently took to social media to share a series of pictures from her joyous baby shower. The mom-to-be, accompanied by her husband Vatsal, captured several heartwarming moments during the special occasion. In the first picture, Ishita and Vatsal were seen holding up adorable cue cards that read “Mom to be” and “Dad to be”, radiating excitement for their upcoming parenthood. The couple looked radiant as they posed together, their smiles reflecting the joy they felt on this memorable day.

Continuing the celebration, the following two pictures showcased Ishita and Vatsal sitting alongside their respective parents. The proud grandparents-to-be were beaming with happiness, and their love and support were palpable in the photographs. Ishita’s sister, Tanushree, also made an appearance in one of the pictures, capturing a precious moment together. One of the highlights of the baby shower was the presence of the renowned Bollywood actress Kajol.

The series of images also included glimpses of the baby shower rituals that were performed during the ceremony. These cherished moments highlighted the cultural traditions and blessing bestowed upon the new parents to be. Expressing her gratitude and joy, Ishita captioned the post with heartfelt words: "Love Laughter Gratitude Happiness Blessings.. This day was everything we could have asked for... Thank you for all your wishes and love. Some moments from the ceremony ." Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section, showering Ishita and Vatsal with blessings and good wishes for their journey into parenthood. Many praised the couple for their radiant smiles and the joy they emanated throughout the baby shower.

Maternity Photoshoot

Prior to the baby shower, Ishita had shared glimpses of her maternity photoshoot, melting hearts with their adorable video. In the video, Ishita wore a pastel-colored sleeveless gown, while Vatsal twinned with her in a matching pastel-hued pant suit and white shirt. The couple radiated happiness and excitement, with Ishita cradling her baby bump affectionately.

Ishita Dutta was recently seen in the film Drishyam 2. The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead role. Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran and Mrunal Jadhav.