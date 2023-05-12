Parents-to-be Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Twin In Dungarees At Chatrapathi Screening

Parents-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth attended the Chatrapathi screening in Mumbai on Thursday. The screening was held on May 11 and was attended by several stars from the film and television industry. Soon-to-be parents turned up at the event in overalls.

Ishita, who is pregnant, attended the Chatrapathi screening in a lilac overall jumpsuit. She teamed it with a plain white T-shirt underneath and white sneakers. The Drishyam actress left her tresses open and carried a pink bag to accessorise her evening look. Vatsal also donned a sporty look in a denim dungaree which he wore over a plain white shirt. He also teamed his look with white sneaker shoes. The parents-to-be walked hand-in-hand at the event. Take a look at the video here.

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth twin in jumpsuits

Ishita Dutta took to her social media to share a picture with her husband Vatsal Sheth from the event. Posting two pictures from the event, Ishitaa wrote in the caption, “Twinning 💜 In case you are wondering he copied me.@vatsalsheth." Fans of the actress showered her with red heart emojis in the comment section.

Ishita Dutta reveals she is pregnant

After igniting pregnancy rumours while coming out from the airport, Ishita Dutta took to her Instagram to announce her first pregnancy on March 31. In the picture, the Drishyam actress donned a printed dress, while Vatsal opted for a matching shirt and white pants with a fedora hat. He could be seen kissing Ishita’s baby bump in the shared pictures. In the caption, they wrote, “Baby on Board,” with a red heart emoticon.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth relationship

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth first met on the set of their serial Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar. The couple began dating soon. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in November 2017.