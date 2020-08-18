Ishkaran Responds As Rhea Chakraborty Attacks Sushant's Kin, Accuses His Sister Priyanka

Advocate Ishkaran Bhandari on Tuesday slammed Rhea Chakraborty for attacking Sushant Singh Rajput's family in a series of insensitive statements asking her why she was using the media to launch attacks on the late actor's family but wanted the same media to be quiet on the case. This comes after Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a lengthy statement putting forth a series of shocking allegations against Sushant's family and his sister Priyanka.

Rhea Chakraborty wants Media to be quiet on case, but then herself launches attacks on Family of Sushant Singh Rajput in Media. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) August 18, 2020

Rhea attacks Sushant's family

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has released a statement amid the ongoing investigation saying that the FIR registered against her by Sushant's family in Patna was done with ‘ulterior motives'.The advocate went on to allege 'improper behaviour' on Rhea by Sushant’s sister Priyanka and claimed that this incident had ‘strained’ the equation between Rhea with the family. This also led to her being excluded from the list of attendees for Sushant’s last rites, he claimed.

Maneshende also claimed Rhea battled anxiety issues and that she requested Sushant to be able to meet her family after attending one such session with a therapist. He claimed that though Rhea was keen to meet Sushant’s family, Sushant himself asked her to leave before his sister arrived. So she decided to leave on June 8, and told him she would be to there to help him if need be.Hitting out at the media for the 'unsubstantiated claims', Rhea's lawyer termed the case as 'politics more than truth'. Maneshende also denied any links with Maharashtra MLA-Minister Aaditya Thackeray and actor Dino Morea.

Meanwhile, ED on Tuesday recorded the statements of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh and two of his sisters in relation to the alleged money laundering scam by the late actor's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant's bank statements had earlier detailed extravagant spending for Rhea and even her brother.

