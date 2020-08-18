ED Records Sushant's Family's Statement; May Summon Rhea Chakraborty For Questioning Again

The ED has recorded the statements of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh two of his sisters in connection with the financial angle into the case. The central investigative agency has stepped up its probe into the family’s allegations that a large amount of money was siphoned off from Sushant’s bank account by his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Based on the FIR filed by the late actor’s family in the Patna police station, the CBI is now investigating over the allegations that - Rhea Chakraborty and her family siphoned off Sushant’s money, they alienated Sushant from his family for a long time, Bandra police did not take action despite complaints regarding the threat to Sushant’s life and claims that it was murder and not abetment to suicide.

Besides this, the family has also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was involved in financial fraud along with other prime suspects who lived in Sushant’s flat. In its preliminary stage of the probe, CBI may also interrogate Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, the cooks and others.

ED summons Rhea's CA

On Monday, ED summoned Rhea Chakraborty’s Chartered Accountant once again to further investigate the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. This was the third time Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah was summoned by the ED for questioning.

Ritesh Shah was quizzed regarding cash transactions from Rhea’s account in HDFC bank. He was also questioned about the actor’s income and the endorsement that she received from a talent agency. Besides this, the ED quizzed Shah on the property papers of Rhea’s Khar (East) residence. Further, the law enforcement agency is expected to have questioned Ritesh Shah on the documents pertaining to Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited, a company which was founded by Sushant in 2019, whose director was Rhea Chakraborty.

Previously, ED had summoned Rhea’s accountant twice on similar grounds. It is important to note that the ED had recorded the statements of Rhea, her CA and Sushant’s CA regarding the bank transactions, but their statements did not match, sources said.

Two other important aspects are that Rhea has allegedly been unable to match her income with some of her investments, holdings and expenses, and the website of her company Rhealityx has also been taken down amid ED questioning.

Sushant's bank statements had earlier detailed extravagant spending for Rhea and even her brother. Two prime properties that Rhea has purchased in Mumbai are still unexplained, however, along with much else. The Rhealityx website hosted two email ids - of Sushant and Showik.

