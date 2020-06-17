Sushant Singh Rajput death: Patna locals light candles at Kargil Chowk, demand CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sent shockwaves across the nation, and many have been finding it hard to accept it. His uncle and numerous politicians have refused to believe that the actor could commit suicide, and have demanded an investigation into his death. The same was the sentiment of the locals in Patna, Sushant’s hometown, who demanded justice for the Chhichhore actor.

The locals of Patna gathered at the Kargil Chowk on Tuesday and paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. They lit candles in honour of him and also held a banner with his photograph, with the words, “Film industry’s shining star left us”, apart from offering him heartfelt respects. Not just that, in another placard, they cancelled the word ‘aatma’ from the word ‘aatmahatya’ (suicide) to call it a ‘murder’ and that the Central Bureau of Investigation looks into the matter.

Here are the pictures

Bihar: People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna to pay tribute to actor #SushantSinghRajput and demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death. (16.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/Dzqjf8OTWA — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Earlier, Sushant’s maternal uncle had also demanded a CBI inquiry into his death, and pointed to a ‘conspiracy’ in his death. Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey have all demanded a probe into his death. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had claimed that he had lost seven films in six months and that was the reason for his death.

छिछोरे हिट होने के बाद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत ने सात फिल्में साइन की थी।

छह महीने में उसके हाथ से सारी फिल्में निकल गई थीं।क्यों ?

फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की निष्ठुरता एक अलग लेवल पर काम करती है।

इसी निष्ठुरता ने एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार को मार डाला।

सुशांत को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!#RIPSushant — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 14, 2020

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case and statements of some of his friends like Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande are also going to be recorded, it is being reported.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday. The post-mortem report confirmed that he died of asphyxia due to hanging. His last rites were held at a Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai on Monday.

