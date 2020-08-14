Sanjana Sanghi Urges Fans To Join Global 24-hour Prayer Observation For Sushant Singh

It's been almost two months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Ever since the demise of the actor, his family has been running from pillar to post and fighting to get justice. Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti called for a 24-hour global ‘spiritual and prayer observation’ in the memory of her brother on August 15. Shweta got support of several Bollywood stars including Sushant's Dil Bechara co-actor Sanjana Sanghi who shared the prayer invite on Instagram while urging people to show their active participation.

Sanjana Sanghi asks fans to join for collective minute of silence

Sanjana shared the post by Shweta and penned a heartwarming note along with the invite on her Instagram story. In the note, the actress wrote about the passing away of the great actor and requested her fans and followers to join for a collective minute of silence in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the post, the time for the prayer has been set for 10 AM where people all across the country would collectively give a few minutes of silence in memory of the actor. Shweta shared the post on her Instagram where she urged people to join the initiative so that the truth prevails and justice is given to the beloved actor.

Sometime back, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of him where Sushant is seen talking about his siblings. The actor is seen talking about things he had learned from them. The video is from the time when Sushant Singh Rajput visited Indian soldiers and made food for them. In the video, one of the Jawans is seen asking Sushant Singh Rajput about his family. To which, the actor replies that he has four elder sisters. He is seen appreciating his sisters and saying that all of them were very good at studies. The video also showcases Sushant Singh Rajput saying that he had learned everything from his sisters, from riding bikes to playing cricket. He is further heard talking about his eldest sister and sharing that she is a doctor, and revealing that his inclination towards Physics comes from her teaching him concepts.

