'It's Time': Ranveer Singh Announces Much-awaited '83' Christmas Release

Ranveer Singh starrer '83 is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The film, which was first announced in 2019, revolves around India's first World Cup win in Cricket under the captaincy of former captain Kapil Dev. While fans have been waiting for the film's release, Ranveer Singh recently announced its release date via social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh recently unveiled the release date of his awaited sports drama '83. Ranveer Singh shared a still from the upcoming film. In the caption, he revealed the film will debut in cinemas in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. He wrote, "It’s time……….. 🏏🏆 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83". The actor's fans were thrilled with the news and cheered in joy. Actor Huma Qureshi was also amazed by the news as she reacted to the post by writing, "Yaaaayyyyy finally" in the comment section.

Ranveer Singh's '83 release date postponements

Ranveer Singh starrer '83 has been making headlines since its inception. The film was announced in 2019, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The global pandemic paused several film projects, and '83 was one of them. The film was initially scheduled to release on April 10, 2020. However, the filmmakers had to postpone the film. The makers haven't confirmed the release to date, however, Ranveer Singh recently announced '83 Christmas 2021 release.

Details about '83

'83 traces India's first world cup win in Cricket in 1983. Ranveer Singh will play the lead role of former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will portray the role of Kapil Dev's better half, Romi Dev. The film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

It is raining release dates for Ranveer Singh. The actor has been waiting for the release dates of his several movies. Earlier this week, the makers of Sooryavanshi also unveiled the release date of their Akshay Kumar starrer film. The movie, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, is set to hit the theatres on October 22. YRF also announced the release date of Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film will hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh