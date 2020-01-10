Jaaved Jaaferi Apologizes For Using 'not So Exact' Quote By Hitler's Police Chief Himmler

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi on January 6, took to his Twitter handle to share a quote by German Nazi politician, police administrator, and military commander — Heinrich Himmler from 1934. He shared this after a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus by a mob of masked persons who gathered inside the campus. Jaaferi minutes after sharing the quote received flak and criticism as the quote was 'fake'.

Many fans asked, 'Is there a source for this quote attributed to Himmler?', and many corrected and gave a fact-check. One user wrote: "In 1934, Himmler was ALREADY a member of a private force known as Schutzstaffel. He did not have to create a new one. And no such incidents happened in 1934. Completely FAKE!" [sic]

'What we need to set up are a force, a private force that will essentially find anti national elements, in beer halls, at universities, at jobs, and take care of them. There's no need for the local police to get involved. Of course we'll go by a list.”

- Heinrich Himmler, 1934 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 5, 2020

On Friday, Jaaved issued an apology for the above tweet and wrote: "I would like to sincerely apologize to all those who got extremely offended by my ‘not so exact’ quote of Heinrich Himmler. I understand that I have hurt the sentiments of those who hold him and his ideology in high esteem and so as retribution, I quote below some of his ‘authenticated’ words of wisdom: The best political weapon is the weapon of terror. Cruelty commands respect. Men may hate us. But, we don't ask for their love; only for their fear."

The statement further read: “We came to the question: How is it with the women and children? I decided to find a clear solution here as well. I did not consider myself justified to exterminate the men – in other words, to kill them or have them killed – and allow the avengers of our sons and grandsons in the form of their children to grow up. The difficult decision had to be taken to make this people disappear from the earth”



“It is the curse of the great to have to walk over corpses”



And an added quote by his erstwhile fellow nazi Reinhard Haydrich :



“Depriving the people of their national consciousness, treat them as a tribe and not a nation, dilute their national pride, do not teach their history, propagate their language as inferior, imply they have a cultural void, emphasize their customs are primitive, and dismiss independence as a barbaric anomaly."

