Jaaved Jaaferi To File Defamation Case Against User For Sharing Fake Tweet

After lashing out at 'hate mongers' for spreading fake news on Twitter, actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi has now tweeted a video of himself addressing the whole controversy. Earlier, on his official Twitter handle, Jaaferi had shared a screenshot of a fake tweet that was making rounds on the internet and cleared all the air about the tweet attribute to him. Now, the Total Dhamaal actor shared a video of himself on his Twitter handle stating that he is going a file a defamation case against the user who had shared the fake tweet.

This screen shot of a tweet attributed to me is fake and insidious and made viral by the rampant #FakeNews scum. My tweets and speeches have always promoted communal harmony and in today’s trying time’s where the world unites to fight an enemy of humanity, #****off #HateMongers pic.twitter.com/Y7NIi00zmv — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 17, 2020

Jaaved Jaaferi to file a defamation case against the social media user over a fake tweet

Jaaved Jaaferi recently took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of himself addressing the whole 'fake tweet' controversy. In the video shared by him, the actor stated that all the screenshots surfacing on social media attributed to him are fake and set the record straight by stating that he had never posted any such thing on Twitter. Furthermore, an infuriated Jaaved Jaaferi also added that he will be filing a defamation suit on the user who first shared the tweet on Facebook, by the name 'Arvind Patel.'

I normally don’t post personal videos inspite of being trolled often, but had to now. In a time when humanity is faced with a pandemic and race religion colour country are no concern, some Indians are still indulging in #FakeNews #HinduMuslim #HateMongering.

We need love not hate pic.twitter.com/4ckWzUVE4l — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 19, 2020

(Image credit: Jaaved Jaaferi Twitter)

