Jaaved Jaaferi's Dance Video With Daughter Remind Fans About 'Boogie Woogie' Days; Watch

Alaviaa Jaaferi recently shared a Tik Tok video of herself, dancing with her father Jaaved Jaaferi. In the video, they can be seen easily pulling off the dance routine in sync. The video has been making people nostalgic about the time when Jaaved Jaaferi used to judge the dance reality show, Boogie Woogie.

Jaaved Jaafri’s video with daughter leaves fans in nostalgia

Jaaved Jaaferi and Alaviaa Jaaferi were recently seen in a dance video which has now been doing the rounds on social media. In the video posted, the father-daughter duo can be seen dancing on an instrumental number. They can be seen pulling off a dance routine which is mostly full of wave-based steps. They can also be seen doing different kinds of leg shuffling.

In the end, Jaaved Jaaferi can also be seen doing a fun step where he pretends that Alaviaa’s leg is a guitar. Alaviaa Jaaferi had also mentioned in the attached note that she gets all her moves from her father Jaaved Jaaferi.

The video has been giving Jaaved Jaaferi fans a throwback moment as they remember how he used to judge the much-loved dance reality show, Boogie Woogie. Have a look at Alaviaa Jaaferi and Jaaved Jaaferi’s video here.

Jaaved Jaaferi’s birthday wish for his son

Jaaved Jaaferi recently posted a throwback picture from the time when his son Meezaan Jaaferi was still a baby. In the picture, the baby boy can be seen sleeping on Jaaved Jaaferi’s chest peacefully. In the caption for the post, he has quoted a little part of Robert Frost's 1922 poem, Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening. Have a look at the picture from Jaaved Jaaferi’s Instagram here.

