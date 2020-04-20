From Salman Khan To Jaaved Jaaferi; Here Are Celebs Who Made News Today

Today, on April 20, 2020, several celebs tried to spread positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some celebs were more concerned about recent events that shook the nation. From Salman Khan's new song to Tom Hanks interview about COVID-19, here are some of the stories from show biz that were trending today.

Salman Khan releases new song 'Pyaar Karona'

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 2' has interesting trivia that fans should know; Read here

Salman Khan recently released the song, Pyaar Karona, on his official Youtube channel. The four-minute song is sung by Salman Khan himself. In the song, Salman Khan urges Indian citizens to stay positive, stand together, and love each other during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bollywood stars Condemn Palghar Mob Lynching

Also Read | Salman Khan's Movie 'Race 3' Has Many Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On

The recent Palghar Mob Lynching has truly sent shockwaves across the country. Netizens are baffled by this random act of violence and the Government of Maharashtra is trying its best to bring the culprits to justice. Even popular celebs, such as Anupam Kher and Faran Akhtar, have taken to social media to condemn the violent Palghar mob lynching incident.

HORRIFIED AND DEEPLY DEEPLY SADDENED at the #PalgharMobLynching of three sadhus. Couldn’t watch the video till the end. ये क्या हो रहा है? ये क्यों हो रहा है। मानवता का जघन्य अपराध है ये। — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 19, 2020

Strongly condemn the violence that took the lives of 3 people in Palghar. Mob rule should have no place in our society and I hope the murderers have been arrested and that justice is delivered swiftly. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 19, 2020

#PalgharMobLynching is highly condemnable n inhuman. All d accused have already been arrested n will be brought to justice in strongest manner. But there’s certainly no need to communalise it. Humanity is at peril not any particular religion in such times. #Palghar — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 20, 2020

Tom Hanks reveals that his wife had a 'tougher time' with COVID-19

Tom Hanks and his wife were infected by COVID-19 weeks ago after a trip to Australia. In a recent interview with a media portal, Tom Hanks revealed that his wife, Rita Wilson, suffered a lot more after infection due to her respiratory illness. He also added that Rita Wilson suffered from a much-higher fever and she also struggled with the medications' side-effects.

Jaaved Jaaferi to file a Defamation Case

Also Read | Palghar mob lynching: Bollywood stars condemn 'inhuman' violence, hope for justice

This screen shot of a tweet attributed to me is fake and insidious and made viral by the rampant #FakeNews scum. My tweets and speeches have always promoted communal harmony and in today’s trying time’s where the world unites to fight an enemy of humanity, #****off #HateMongers pic.twitter.com/Y7NIi00zmv — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 17, 2020

A few days ago, someone shared a fake tweet online that was attributed to Jaaved Jaaferi. Jaaved Jaaferi was enraged by this fake news tweet and slammed those who spread this fake message online. Recently, the actor shared a video of himself on social media, where he revealed that he was filing a defamation case against the one who shared the fake tweet.

I normally don’t post personal videos inspite of being trolled often, but had to now. In a time when humanity is faced with a pandemic and race religion colour country are no concern, some Indians are still indulging in #FakeNews #HinduMuslim #HateMongering.

We need love not hate pic.twitter.com/4ckWzUVE4l — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 19, 2020

Alaya F reveals her career plans after Jawaani Jaaneman

In a recent interview with a news agency, Alaya F revealed her career plans post-Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor stated that she wanted to do different films and shock people with her choices. She also revealed that she felt pressured to do even better for her next film. Alaya F has also prepared herself for bad reviews but she is also anticipating the positive feedback.

Also Read | Salman Khan talks about his new independent song 'Pyaar Karona'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.