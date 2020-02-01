Jackie Shroff: A List Of Movies Where Bollywood's 'Bhidu' Played A Policeman

It's Bollywood's very own 'Bhidu' Jackie Shroff's birthday on February 1. The actor has been a part of the Bollywood film industry since the year 1982. He has played the role of a cop in a large number of movies throughout his career. It seems that Jackie's portrayal of a cop has been highly appreciated by the audience.

Here are the best movies where Jackie Shroff played a police officer:

Yudh

The movie Yudh was released in the year 1985 and was directed by Rajiv Rai. Yudh traced the story of two twin brothers separated at birth as one becomes a police inspector and the other a criminal.

Jackie Shroff played the role of Vikram, the brother who becomes a cop. Anil Kapoor plays the role of his brother Avinash. The movie also stars Tina Ambani, Nutana, Pran, Hema Malini and Danny Denzongpa.

Jawab Hum Denge

Jackie Shroff returned to the role of a cop in the movie Jawab Denge Hum in the year 1987. The movie had other big names like Sridevi, Shatrughan Sinha, Kader Khan, Asrani, and Amrish Puri. Jackie played the role of a police inspector named Jaikishen Verma who arrests an accused man played by Shatrughan Sinha. His married life with his cop wife Jyoti, played by Sridevi, is also at stake.

Ram Lakhan

One of the most famous roles that Jackie Shroff played was in the movie Ram Lakhan. The movie traces the story of two brothers who part ways due to their ideological differences. Jackie plays the role of Inspector Ram Pratap Singh while Anil Kapoor plays Inspector Lakhan Pratap Singh. The movie also stars Rakhee Gulzar, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit, and Gulshan Glover. The director of the movie is Subhash Ghai, and it was released in 1989.

Khal Nayak

Subhash Ghai brought Jackie Shroff in the role of an inspector once again the movie Khal Nayak. The movie starred Sanjay Dutt as a villain protagonist with Madhuri Dixit, Rakhee Gulzar, and Anupam Kher. The movie traced the story of a prison guard who goes undercover to capture an escaped criminal. She does this for the reputation of her inspector lover, played by Jackie.

Upcoming Projects

Jackie Shroff is soon to be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi. The announcement of Shroff being a part of the movie was recently done by Dharma Productions. Though it is unclear of what Jackie Shroff's role is, it is official that the actor will be a pivotal part of the movie.

