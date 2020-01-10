Jackie Shroff Tells An Amusing Tale Of How He Tricked His School-time Girlfriend

Jackie Shroff is one of the most respected veteran actors of the Bollywood film industry. Alongside his acting talents, he is also well-known for his amazing sense of humour. The actor recently featured on the massively popular comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

During the episode, he recalled some funny events from his past, including how he once tricked his girlfriend who wanted to see his home.

Jackie Shroff reveals how he tricked his past girlfriend when she wanted to visit his home

Reciting an amusing incident from his past, Jakie told Kapil Sharma the story of how he tricked his girlfriend during his school days. He used to live in a chawl back then and had started dating a girl from a well off family. He then talked about how she once commanded him to take her to his house so that she could meet his mother.

The actor revealed that he lied to the girl, telling her that he did not stay with his mother. Instead, he told her that he stayed alone in a PG. He then convinced his mother to go out of the house for some time. Jackie's mother supported him and left the house for around 30 minutes. Both Jackie and the audience burst into laughter after he had finished telling his story.

However, the actor further stated that he soon learnt that true love did not care about the size of a house or wealth. So he eventually confessed to the girl that he lived in a small chawl with a joint family. Archana Puran Singh was also present at the show alongside Jackie Shroff and had her own story to tell.

She spoke about the time when she used to help Jackie out with his financial problems. Archana also revealed that she knew Jackie from his struggling days. Those days we were not well-off but still, whenever Jackie used to see beggars, he used to ask Archana for money and give it to those who were in need.

