Tiger Shroff’s Father Jackie Shroff Delivers A Sweet Speech As 'Baaghi 3' Wraps Up

The makers of Baaghi 3 have finally wrapped up the shoot of the film. After a month-long schedule in Mumbai and Serbia, the cast of the film took to social media to share the news with fans. However, this time in addition to Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, another superstar will be joining the star cast and it is none other than Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff.

Jackie Shroff delivers a sweet speech at the wrap-up of Baaghi 3

In a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, we can see Jackie Shroff delivering a sweet speech during the wrap-up of Baaghi 3. Shroff is seen telling the team that he shares immense love and respect for the entire team. He also ended his speech with a sweet kiss on Tiger Shroff’s forehead.

Check out Jackie Shroff’s speech here:

Tiger Shroff also took to his social media to share the good news with his fans. In the video, he is seen trying his hand at attempting a cool way of wearing his sunglasses. The clip shows him nailing the kick and getting his best shade on.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor shared the news by sharing a few pictures from the cake cutting at the wrap-up shoot. In the picture, we can see the entire team of Baaghi 3 including Tiger and Shraddha joining in for the cake cutting ceremony. She also expressed her love and gratitude to the team in the caption.

Here are a few other pictures from the wrap-up shoot that have surfaced online:

Baaghi 3 will be the third instalment in the series and is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film, Vettai. Jackie Shroff will be playing the role of a cop in the film. His real-life son Tiger Shroff will also be playing his reel-life son in the film. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

