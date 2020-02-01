Sooryavanshi: Jackie Shroff Roped In For A New Role, Months After Wrapping Shoot

Director Rohit Shetty's cop universe is about to witness a new entry in its extended star cast. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff will be portraying a small part in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryanshi. It was earlier revealed that the makers of the film have added a few characters and plot points to the film in order to flesh out the screenplay further. Jackie Shroff is reportedly one of the additions to the star cast of Sooryanshi.

Also read: Sooryavanshi's villain Abhimanyu Singh reveals he won't play the 'typical baddie'

Jackie Shroff joins the cast of Sooryavanshi

Previously, Akshay Kumar had revealed that the shoots for Sooryavanshi had wrapped in November 2019. But, director Rohit Shetty decided to add a few characters during the post-production of the film. The actor shot his scenes with the antagonist of the film, Abhimanyu Singh in Ooty a few days back. The lead star cast of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were not present during the shoots.

Also read: 'Darbar', 'Love Aaj Kal remake', '83', 'Sooryavanshi'; movies to look forward to in 2020

Jackie Shroff also opened up about working with Rohit Shetty for Sooryavanshi while talking to a news daily. Actor Jackie Shroff stated that it is a fantastic experience to work with Rohit as he has also worked with his father. Jackie Shroff believes that Rohit has a definite command on his craft and films. The actor shared that he had a great experience while working with Rohit Shetty as he is completely aware of the story he wishes to portray onscreen.

Also read: 'Akshay Kumar forgets his lines', reveals 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty

Jackie Shroff added furthermore that it is fantastic to feature in a film with young stars. The actor believes that featuring in a film like Sooryavanshi gives him great strength. Jackie Shroff concluded stating that though he cannot disclose the character he will play in Sooryavanshi; it is an immensely interesting character. Sooryavanshi will release on March 27, 2020.

Also read: Ajay Devgn: When you see Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer about Singham 3

Also read: Rohit Shetty opens up about his experience of working with Katrina Kaif in 'Sooryavanshi'

Image courtesy - Rohit Shetty Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.