'Coolie No 1' & 'Bellbottom' Producer Shares Safety Guidelines For Shoots After Lockdown

Coolie No 1 and Bellbottom are among the most highly anticipated films in Bollywood. Both the films are helmed by the production house named Pooja Entertainment which is owned by Vashu Bhagnani and looked over by Jacky Bhagnani. Now, Pooja Entertainment has released a public statement where they have released the safety guidelines which they will follow when production for their films will resume.

Also read: Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar: Take a look how Bollywood actors spent their weekend

Coolie No 1 and Bellbottom producers' note

Also read: Akshay Kumar's critically acclaimed performances his fans must check out

The official statement made by Pooja Entertainment reveals that they are preparing to ensure the highest levels of safety while resuming work after the coronavirus lockdown ends. The note reveals that while the government is wishing to bring back the economy on-track, Pooja Entertainment wishes to follow the safety guidelines stipulated by the government and various health agencies. They will resume their work whenever permitted by the higher authorities.

Also read: Akshay Kumar movies that entered the 100-crore club; From 'Airlift' to 'Good Newwz'

The public note shared the guidelines which will be followed by the producers after the coronavirus lockdown ends. The guidelines include limiting people on the sets, using larger tents and closed studios. besides this, the Coolie No 1 production house will also be increasing the use of portable ACs during shoots and sanitising common areas while also ensuring that masks and gloves are provided to the crew of the film. The public note also reads that every member of the cast and crew of any production venture is family to Pooja Entertainment.

About Coolie No 1

The Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 has reportedly wrapped shooting and is currently awaiting its release. The film was earlier scheduled for a May 2020 release but has been pushed uncertainly. This film will mark the third creative collaboration between Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's role in 'Dhadkan' was offered to Anil Kapoor & Ajay Devgn | Read trivia

Also read: Rishi Kapoor's death: Akshay Kumar says 'It’s heartbreaking'; sends prayers to his family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.