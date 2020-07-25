Jacqueline Calls Bollywood 'most Beautiful Fraud', Sonu Sood Has A Message For Outsiders

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, India has been witnessing debates and conversations around nepotism, favoritism, groupism, camps in Bollywood industry. Joining in an ongoing debate, actor Jacqueline Fernandez in an interview with a news portal called the film industry 'the most beautiful fraud in the world'.

The 'Drive' actor clarified that she hasn't been affected by nepotism in the 10 years of her career because she is 'still getting work'. Fernandez highlighted that 'favouritism' is the problem in the industry and said that there is 'glitch' in the way people are casted in comparison to Hollywood. Jacqueline said that Bollywood lacks a 'rigid casting system' for 'their own people' and exists only for 'may be secondary actors'.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood, in conversation with the same news portal weighed in on the 'insider versus outsider' debate and advised the newcomers to have 'nerves of steel' because star kids will always 'have it easy.' Sood confessed that tomorrow if his kids want to enter this industry, it will be easy for them but when he came to Mumbai to become an actor, the situation was different.

Sood's message to newcomers was spelled out in simple words as he said, "Don't expect miracles to happen. A star kid will obviously have easy access."

Sushant Singh Rajput in an interview said, "When you’re successful as an outsider, you’re discussed but in a very hushed tone. That’s about it. But when you are an insider and you succeed, it’s multiplied by ten and if you lose, it’s divided by ten.” Furthermore, Sushant's quote read, "Now I’ve created my own markers of success. At that time, I was young in the industry, I was looking for it. That validation. Now I don’t, so it doesn’t hurt."

To this, Team Kangana Ranaut on their Twitter handle wrote, "Please read discrimination of being an outsider Shushant faced in his own words, this is exactly what Kangana said it’s not that after being banned he gave up, he gave biggest hit but they killed it through powerful PR..” [sic]

