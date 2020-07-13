Anubhav Sinha On Insider-outsider Debate: 'Everyone Has Their Share Of Difficulties'

Anubhav Sinha, the maker of Thappad, recently spoke to a media portal and shared his opinion on nepotism in the industry. The director talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the debates about insider vs outsiders in the industry. Moreover, Sinha expressed that according to him everyone in the industry has their share of difficulties.

Anubhav Sinha was devastated after the tragic news Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide had come. Sinha had written how he never knew Sushant personally but could not sleep through the night after hearing about his death. The director had also written in the tweet that he himself belonged to Patna and had a long journey in the industry for over 34 years. Sinha had also expressed how he could not fathom what hurt Sushant so much that he took the drastic step.

Anubhav Sinha's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Didn’t know him at all. Never met him I think. But was tossing and turning all night. I’ve seen Patna and I’ve seen Bandra. It’s a long journey in 34 years. Can’t fathom what hurt him so hard. Sleep well boy!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 15, 2020

Regarding this, a leading media portal asked Anubhav Sinha if he identified his journey to Sushant Singh Rajput’s. The portal also asked him if he ever felt like an outsider in the industry. The portal also asked the Article 15 director about his thoughts on nepotism prevalent in the industry.

Anubhav Sinha responded to the portal saying that he did not know Sushant at all. He also shed light on the various narratives that are doing the rounds on social media. However, Anubhav told the portal that he is waiting for the police to complete investigation and them he shall believe any narrative. He further said that sooner or later the truth will come out.

Insider-outsider debate

Anubhav Sinha told the media portal that though systematic changes are required in the industry, it is still a tough industry to survive in. Sinha said that he has had his share of difficulties surviving in the industry. He further said that it is one’s work that will help them sail their boat and nothing else. Anubhav also told the media portal that the star kids, too, have their share of difficulties. Therefore, he feels that the insider-outsider debate is superficial.

Anubhav Sinha on the work front

Anubhav Sinha is credited for having made movies like Article 15, Mulk, and Ra.One. The last film he worked on was Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. In recent years, Anubhav Sinha has made movies based on social issues.

