Making Of Salman Khan's Popular Songs 'Slow Motion' And 'Aithey Aa'

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has delivered some outstanding performances in movies. Some of the actor's widely popular performances came in movies like No Entry, Biwi No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi Ho To Aisi, Bandhan, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Hero, Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Sanam Bewafa, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Partner, Ready, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and many more. His performance in the movie Bharat was also widely popular among fans.

Bharat is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. The 2019 film became one of Salman Khan's biggest opening movies upon its release. Apart from the storyline, the songs including Slow Motion and Aithey Aa became a massive success. With all that said now, here is what went into the making of Slow Motion and Aithey Aa. Read further ahead to know more details:

Here is what went into the making of Salman Khan's Slow Motion and Aithey Aa

Slow Motion is the very first song from the movie, Bharat that gained huge appreciation from fans. The epic dance moves by Disha Patani along with Salman Khan is a treat to watch for the viewers. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

The music video picturises Salman Khan in his 20s. The song has been filmed in the 1980s era. The music video has some of the great dancers from across the world including Russia, Thailand, and all over Europe.

After impressing the audience with their very first song from Bharat, the makers of the Salman Khan starrer had a third song, Aithey Aa. The flirtatious song features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The music video features Katrina Kaif trying to impress Salman Khan with her moves. Katrina Kaif pulls off one of the most stunning performances in the music video. This song also features scenes from 80s and the video was given a distinctive traditional touch. The challenge, according to the makers, was to sync the moves along with the lyrics.

