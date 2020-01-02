Jacqueline Fernandez & Varun Dhawan's Swiss Holiday Is All Things Fun; Watch Video

It was a 'Dishoom' reunion for Meera (Jacqueline Fernandez) and Junaid (Varun Dhawan) in Switzerland. "First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!," Jacqueline wrote on her Instagram as she shared a happy picture featuring Varun's girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Varun in response wrote: "The dr is waiting for u 🙌2020 jacqkoline." [sic] The actress also shared a couple of videos of them skiing in Gstaad.

Jacqueline Fernandez has funny 'banana' talk with Neha Dhupia, reveals actor who is 'kela'

Jacqueline Fernandez wanted to be a nun? B-Town glam queen gets candid with Neha Dhupia

On the professional front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film, Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit. Although it was a high-budget film, it failed to create a buzz at the ticketing counters and thus tanked at the box office.

It gained mixed reactions from critics and viewers, and it was also the first film of Varun Dhawan that did not rake high in numbers. Apart from the release of Street Dancer 3, he will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1.

Varun Dhawan's 'great fall' while rapping & ice-skating leaves Nora Fatehi in splits

What's next for Jacqueline?

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez didn’t have any major releases on the big screen this year. The actor only featured in the much-delayed Drive that only released on Netflix. The movie also starred Sushant Singh Rajput. It was directed by Dostana fame Tarun Mansukhani. She, however, made headlines for her appearance in the song Bad Boy in the movie Saaho. The track turned out to a chartbuster and Jacqueline’s looks and moves made headlines.

But in 2020, Jacquline will feature in Attack. The movie also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh, too, is a part of the movie, as per reports. The actor has also been confirmed for Kick 2, though there’s no update on when the movie will go on floors.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.