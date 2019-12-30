Varun Dhawan's 'great Fall' While Rapping & Ice-skating Leaves Nora Fatehi In Splits

Varun Dhawan who is currently in Gstaad (Switzerland) with girlfriend Natasha Dalal for New Year's, took to his Instagram handle to share a funny video where he is ice-skating and rapping. Varun warned his fans that they should never try this and apologised to rapper Badshah.

Jacqueline Fernandez after watching this said, 'Ok, I'm so going ice skating now!', while Varun's Street Dancer 3D co-actor Nora Fatehi couldn't stop laughing and wrote 'Lol' with laugh out loud emojis. Bollywood actress Esha Gupta too dropped a laughing emoji.

Varun Dhawan talks about 'Street Dancer 3D' clashing with Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'

Varun Dhawan also broke the Internet when he bumped into Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Gstaad. It was a reunion for Mamta and Mauji (Anushka & Varun's character names from 'Sui Dhaaga'). Not just that, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, and Saif Ali Khan are also in Gstaad for their holidays. Fans can't wait to see the three couples get together for a blockbuster picture.

Varun Dhawan joins Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor at Gstaad

Varun Dhawan & Nora Fatehi mobbed by fans, netizens express shock after video surfaces

On the professional front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film, Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit. Although it was a high-budget film, it failed to create a buzz at the ticketing counters and thus tanked at the box office.

It gained mixed reactions from critics and viewers, and it was also the first film of Varun Dhawan that did not rake high in numbers. Apart from the release of Street Dancer 3, he will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1.

Janhvi Kapoor replaces Kiara Advani in Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele for THIS reason?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.