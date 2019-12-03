Jacqueline Fernandez Wanted To Be A Nun? B-Town Glam Queen Gets Candid With Neha Dhupia

Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest Bollywood personality to feature in actor Neha Dhupia's radio talk show No Filter Neha. The Kick actor, who was recently in the news for hosting the international singing sensation Katy Perry, revealed during the show that she had once aspired to become a nun. Jacqueline Fernandez revealed to Neha Dhupia in the podcast that she had pursued her education in a convent school which had been run by nuns. As they were the only role models in her life as her kid, she got influenced by them and their lifestyle and wanted to be like them.

The actor recalled memories of her schooling days and shared that she had been a part of the church choir where hymns were sung religiously every day. At that point in her life, the option of becoming a nun seemed feasible to the actor who is now known for the glam quotient she brings on screen. The actor also divulged that as she started 'discovering' boys, after school, she realized that becoming a nun is not something she would've liked to pursue.

Otherwise on the show

The Aladin actor also spoke about lessons she learned in her journey from modeling to acting. She opened up about her early days in Bollywood when she was struggling and begging for acting roles in movies. Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly also praised some of her contemporaries like actors Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu for their determination and speaking skills.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram stories and shared photos from her candid talk session with actor Neha Dhupia. Jacqueline was spotted wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock attire. She looked stunning in a patterned skirt, a crop top with a knot and a pair of red-colored heels. Actor Neha Dhupia could be seen in a casual avatar wearing a black top over a pair of jeans and a light-colored denim jacket.

