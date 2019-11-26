The Debate
Jacqueline Fernandez Attends Housefull 4 Success Bash; Is She Returning To The Franchise?

Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez attended the success bash of Housefull 4, sparking rumours of her association with Sajid Nadiadwala for the fifth instalment. Read on.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
jacqueline fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez reunited with her Housefull co-stars at the party thrown by producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrating the success of Housefull 4. According to Box Office India, Housefull 4 has collected about Rs 183 crores at the box office. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon in the lead is a reincarnation drama. The cast and crew reunited to celebrate the box office success of Housefull 4. Here is all you need to know about the success bash of Housefull 4

Jacqueline Fernandez reunites with her Housefull co-stars 

The party, reportedly, was hosted by Sajid Nadiadwala in his Lokhandwala office for the cast and crew of Housefull 4. As seen in the pictures, Abhishekh Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez joined the cast of Housefull 4 in the success party. The attendance of Jacqueline Fernandez has given rise to the speculation of the actor being a part of the cast of Housefull 5.

Jacqueline Fernandez photos

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez To Star In John Abraham's Production 'Attack'

Also Read | John Abraham And Jacqueline Fernandez Blockbuster Movies Together

All you need to know about Housefull 5 

Reportedly, Sajid Nadiadwala and team are planning for the fifth instalment of the Housefull series. According to media reports, Nadiadwala wants to re-cast Deepika Padukone (from Housefull 1), John Abraham (from Housefull 2), Jacqueline Fernandes and Abhishekh Bachchan (from Housefull 2 and 3), and Kriti Sanon (from Housefull 4) in the forthcoming film. Allegedly, the producer and his team are working on the script of this multi-starrer. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Warda Khan S Nadiadwala🌹 (@wardakhannadiadwala) on

Upcoming movies of Jacqueline Fernandez 

After her successful debut on the digital platform with Tarun Manshukani's Drive, the actor is reportedly preparing for her role in Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial Attack. According to media reports, the forthcoming movie also features John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez: The Actor Shares A Lovely Moment With Her Young Fans

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Vs Karisma Kapoor: Who Wore It Better?

 

 

