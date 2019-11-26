Jacqueline Fernandez Attends Housefull 4 Success Bash; Is She Returning To The Franchise?

Jacqueline Fernandez reunited with her Housefull co-stars at the party thrown by producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrating the success of Housefull 4. According to Box Office India, Housefull 4 has collected about Rs 183 crores at the box office. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon in the lead is a reincarnation drama. The cast and crew reunited to celebrate the box office success of Housefull 4. Here is all you need to know about the success bash of Housefull 4.

The party, reportedly, was hosted by Sajid Nadiadwala in his Lokhandwala office for the cast and crew of Housefull 4. As seen in the pictures, Abhishekh Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez joined the cast of Housefull 4 in the success party. The attendance of Jacqueline Fernandez has given rise to the speculation of the actor being a part of the cast of Housefull 5.

All you need to know about Housefull 5

Reportedly, Sajid Nadiadwala and team are planning for the fifth instalment of the Housefull series. According to media reports, Nadiadwala wants to re-cast Deepika Padukone (from Housefull 1), John Abraham (from Housefull 2), Jacqueline Fernandes and Abhishekh Bachchan (from Housefull 2 and 3), and Kriti Sanon (from Housefull 4) in the forthcoming film. Allegedly, the producer and his team are working on the script of this multi-starrer.

Upcoming movies of Jacqueline Fernandez

After her successful debut on the digital platform with Tarun Manshukani's Drive, the actor is reportedly preparing for her role in Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial Attack. According to media reports, the forthcoming movie also features John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

