John Abraham And Jacqueline Fernandez Blockbuster Movies Together

The news of Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham signing a film together has stormed the tinsel town. As soon as the news was out, fans started wondering if they will get to see John and Jacqueline romancing again or not. The two have worked together in many blockbuster movies. Here is a list of John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez's movies together.

Housefull 2 (2012)

This comedy-drama took fans on a laughter parade. The movie is based on four friends trying to take revenge and then falling in love with them. The chemistry between John Abraham and Jacqueline was loved by the audience. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Asin Thottumkal, Zareen Khan, Shreyas Talpade and Shazahn Padamsee.

Race 2 (2013)

The duo came together in this action-thriller drama. John played the villainous role in Race 2. Jacqueline played his love interest in this movie. Both the actors nailed their performances in this action-thriller.

Dishoom (2016)

Dishoom starring John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez was a blockbuster hit. The movie was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The on-and-off flirtatious approach of Jacqueline's character towards John's angry and ignorant behaviour presents a dreamy Bollywood romance on-screen.

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham are going to be seen together in their upcoming movie, Attack. The movie is expected to release in December 2020. Until now, fans could not see much of John and Jacqueline's chemistry as the other three movies were either an ensemble or the script did not demand much of romance. This is why the audience is hoping to see more of them in this action drama. Whenever the duo came together, the movies have crossed the ₹100 crore mark, and fans are speculating Attack to be one of the greatest hits of the year 2020.

