Jacqueline Fernandez Expresses Gratitude To Salman Khan For Her Stay At Panvel Farmhouse

Jacqueline Fernandez has currently been spending time with Salman Khan and his family amid the lockdown. She along with Salman Khan and his family have been spending their time in Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a picture of a magazine shoot in which she talks about her experience during this lockdown.

Jacqueline Fernandez grateful to Salman Khan

According to an entertainment portal, Jacqueline Fernandez mentioned that the whole experience of staying at Salman's Panvel farmhouse has been enriching to her. Jacqueline mentioned that she is aware of the pain and suffering caused by the virus, therefore she is grateful to Salman for offering his farm. The actor added that it is because of this gesture she feels safe and is doing well. Jacqueline Fernandez also mentioned that she is praying as well as she is doing everything she can to help those in need. In conclusion, Jacqueline mentioned that she wishes everyone’s safety and speedy recovery from these tough times.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Mr Serial Killer. The crime thriller aired exclusively on Netflix. The film was met with mixed reviews and audiences expressed their opinions on the film. The movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen next in Attack starring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is expected to be an action thriller and fans are eager to watch the film as soon as possible.

