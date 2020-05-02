Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, New York Couple Hosts 'digital' Wedding'; See Pics

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, with most of the countries under lockdown and the global economy suffering enormously, wedding plans stand cancelled in most of the places. However, Mark Van Name and Jen O’Leary, a couple from New York decided to get married in their backyard, however, there was some ‘technological’ aspect to this wedding that made it go viral all over the internet.

Mark Van Name and Jen O’Leary have been planning their wedding for months. The couple had planned to get married in a church followed by a huge reception. However, as the state went under lockdown, they decided to postpone the ceremony. It was then when Governor Andrew Cuomo began to allow couples to obtain marriage licenses remotely.

Mark and Jen had a ‘change of plans’ and they decided to get married in an intimate ceremony that was hosted on a video conference call. Another interesting thing about this digital wedding was the invites. Mark wanted to make sure on the invite that pants were optional for their guests. According to a media report, the couple called the Councilmember Van Bramer’s office for information, who offered to marry them in his backyard on Saturday.

On the wedding day, Mark and Jen put on their wedding attires with gloves and masks and walked to Mr Van Bramer’s house. The couple then put on their laptops on the sack of books so their friends and family could witness the ceremony. According to an entertainment portal, their friends joined them virtually - wearing tuxedos on top and shorts on the bottom. More than 100 people joined the video call to watch the short and sweet ceremony, which Council member Van Bramer conducted standing 10 feet away from them.

Mr.Van Bramer later shared the photos on his Twitter account as he wrote, “I teared up as I married Jennie O'Leary & Mark Van Name! So grateful I could officiate today as they scrambled to keep their wedding date even though the big party will have to come later!" The photos went viral on the internet. In the comments section, many congratulated the newlyweds and thanked the council member for officiating the wedding. After the ceremony, the couple cut a cake that Jen baked, chatted with friends and family members and ordered Greek food for a fancy wedding dinner.

Here are some photos of the wedding I just performed in my backyard! I teared up as I married Jennie O’Leary & Mark Van Name! So grateful I could officiate today as they scrambled to keep their wedding date even though the big party will have to come later! #LoveWins #QueensWins pic.twitter.com/n3quMKacsR — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) April 25, 2020

