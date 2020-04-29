Manchester United's Legendary Boss Sir Alex Ferguson Keeps Well In Coronavirus Lockdown

Following a health scare in 2018, Manchester United legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson is following the strict rules of the coronavirus UK lockdown and his wife deserves most of the credit. This is according to another Manchester United legend, Albert Morgan, who served as kit-man for the club from 1993-2013. Morgan revealed that his 'good friend' Sir Alex Ferguson has his 'feet nailed down' by his wife, Lady Cathy in the midst of the coronavirus UK lockdown.

ALSO READ: Jadon Sancho Could Leave For £87M This Summer, Man United Look To Build Brand Around No. 7

Coronavirus Pandemic: Premier League suspended

The coronavirus pandemic has halted nearly all sporting events across the globe. As a result of the unprecedented crisis, the Premier League has also been suspended as the coronavirus UK lockdown has forced citizens to remain indoors. With senior citizens at a high risk of contracting the deadly disease, Manchester United fans received a positive update on the 78-year-old Sir Alex Ferguson from his good friend and former Red Devils' kit man Albert Morgan.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia To Battle For Premier League TV Rights If Newcastle Takeover Goes Through

Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson 'not been out of the house'

Having guided Manchester United to 38 trophies during his 26-year reign at Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson is well renowned for being a 'workaholic'. However, Sir Alex has not been out of the house amid the coronavirus UK lockdown, according to Morgan. While speaking to MUTV Group Chat, Morgan revealed that he has been in contact with Sir Alex Ferguson, who is called up almost every day by him to keep a tab on on his health.

ALSO READ: Chinese Super League Adamant To Continue Season Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson follows a healthy morning routine

The former Manchester United boss had a health scare back in 2018 and underwent surgery but recovered well. In fact, Morgan revealed that Ferguson's wife, Cathy has 'nailed his feet down', praising his wife for not letting the Premier League legend out of the house during the coronavirus UK lockdown. Morgan also revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson keeps in check with himself with his morning exercise routine using his dumbbells, rowing machine and his walking machine.

The Manchester United faithful were also given a slight health update as Morgan revealed that Sir Alex is in 'good form' and 'doing well' despite the ongoing crisis. Morgan and Ferguson retired from their posts at Manchester United in 2013 when the Red Devils won the Premiership for the 20th time.

PHOTO After 26 years, 38 trophies & 13 Barclays Premier League titles, Sir Alex Ferguson said goodbye to Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/I3tolRgzpb — Premier League (@premierleague) May 13, 2013

ALSO READ: BATE Borisov Vs Slavia-Mozyr Live Streaming Details, Team News, Belarus Cup Live