Jacqueline Fernandez's Love For Reading Is Evident From Her Social Media Posts

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most active celebrities on social media. From before the lockdown period, Jacqueline has always made sure to give the fans a hint of whatever she is up to and keep them entertained. During the lockdown period, Jacqueline Fernandez was staying with Salman Khan and a few of their other friends in Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. However, Jacqueline has always been seen doing something productive even when she was far from home, and inspiring fans to do the same. From painting to song releases, Jacqueline covered it all. Another thing that fans might be unaware of is that Jacqueline Fernandez is very fond of reading and has often been spotted reading various books during the quarantine.

Jacqueline Fernandez loves to read books in her free time

Jacqueline Fernandez is an internet sensation and just by looking at her social media feed one can make out what she is up to in this quarantine. During the lockdown, Jacqueline posted pictures of herself doing various sorts of interesting things to keep herself busy. However, the most prominent and constant thing that we have seen on her social media is her love for books.

Jacqueline Fernandez has posted a video of her cat sitting on an open book, resting on the couch. Her cat is black and white in colour and is named, Master Yoda. She captioned the post, “One must read in quarantine time says Master Yoda 💙”.

Jacqueline Fernandez is seen lying down and reading Funny Girl by Nick Hornby. The story of the novel revolves around Barbara Parker, Miss Blackpool of 1964, who decides to abandon the idea of becoming a beauty queen. She is seen wearing a white colour sleeveless dress and has tied her hair at the back in a pony-tail and has applied nude makeup. Jacqueline Fernandez captioned the picture, “💛🧡❤️”.

Jacqueline Fernandez is seen sitting on the branch of a tree and reading a book peacefully, amid nature. She has worn a one-sided off-shoulder top with a grey colour high-waist three-fourth length skirt. She has left her hair open and applied nude makeup. Jacqueline Fernandez captioned this picture, “So, what’s everyone reading?? I still haven’t managed to finish even 1 book! 😩 #Repost @bazaarindia

Our May cover star Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143), created our cover story images while quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse, where she is, "reconnecting with nature".

Head to the link in our bio to download your free copy of our first ever digital issue. Stay safe, stay well, and stay with us.

Styled by Jacqueline herself.

Shot by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23)

Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra)

Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem)

Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto)

Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr)

Actor's agency: @spicesocial

#bazaarindia #jacquelinefernandez #bollywood #aprilmayissue #thegreatoutdoors”.

