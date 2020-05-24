Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer 'Judwaa 2': Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Jacqueline Fernandez has established herself as one of the most popular faces working in the industry. The actor started her career with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin in 2009 and since then there has no looking back. Jacqueline Fernandez has starred in several hit films until now including Kick, Housefull, Race 2, Roy, etc. She has even received high praise from critics for some of her performances.

Another hit film starring Jacqueline Fernandez was the 2017 hit film, Judwaa 2. The film was directed by David Dhawan and starred his son Varun Dhawan. The film was an enormous hit at the box office and reportedly collected more than ₹200 crores at the box office. However, here are some interesting things you might not have known about Judwaa 2.

Interesting trivia about Judwaa 2 that you must check out

Judwaa 2 also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. However, before the film, she has acted in very serious roles like Pink, Naam Shabana, etc. Taapsee Pannu reportedly took on the role in Judwaa 2 because she did not want to be typecasted.

When Judwaa 2 was announced, many people thought that the film is a sequel. However, director David Dhawan cleared the air by adding that this one is instead a reboot version of Judwaa. He explained how while rewatching Judwaa, he found a few scenes that he loved. This prompted him to make Judwaa 2.

The original Judwaa starred Salman Khan in the lead role. Additionally, Khan also makes a cameo appearance in Judwaa 2. He played the role of his original character from Judwaa in the reboot version as well.

Salman Khan has worked with David Dhawan numerous times. Their duo is widely popular and they have appeared in films like Biwi No 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dhulan Hum Le Jaaenge, etc. The duo came together once again for Judwaa 2 after their last film, Partner in 2007.

When Judwaa 2 was announced by the makers, Varun Dhawan took a step further in promoting the film. The actor starred in a soft drink commercial where he was seen in a dual role. Thus, referring to his film, Judwaa 2 through the advertisement.

Varun Dhawan made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. In one of the hilarious scenes from Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan's co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez called him as 'Student Of The Fear'. Thus, making a reference to his debut film.

