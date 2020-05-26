Jacqueline Fernandez's Motivational Posts From Instagram That Will Make Your Day

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has more than 40 million followers on Instagram. The actor has been quite active on the social media platform since the time she joined the photo-sharing platform. Jacqueline has shared several motivational posts on various topics on her Instagram handle. Check out a few of them.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s motivational posts on Instagram

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a post thanking the health care workers on the occasion of World Health Day. Her post has a picture of a lady doctor and two hands putting a crown on her head while tears can be seen in her eyes. She captioned the picture, “At a time when we sit and complain about the boredom that has crept into our lives as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, doctors and medical staff are battling on the front lines as they protect human civilisation, risking their own lives.. On the occasion of World Health Day, my heart goes out to them as in this hour, they are soldiers, heroes and demigods.. Doctors are our first and last line of defence against the pandemic, and the least that we can do is to thank them, following the guidelines set forth by them and staying at home, no matter what!! #stayindoorssavelives #worldhealthday #strongertogether”[sic].

Earlier when the lockdown began in India, Jacqueline Fernandez tried to cheer her followers. Expressing her gratitude, she played the piano for all the people who are working, facing problems and under stress amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Her caption read, “Just a little something 💖 My prayers to all those suffering from the virus and all those risking their lives to keep us safe 💖💖” [sic].

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a video in which she is seen surrounded by her little fans and clicking selfies. Her inspiring caption read, “Girls! Firstly I love you 💖 I just ask one thing.. pls stay young at heart for as long as you possibly can.. life is gonna throw so much at you, don’t be afraid, believe you can, keep believing you can.. and how special you are.. and beautiful magical things will happen for you! Don’t hurt people especially YOURSELF! Educate yourself and grow your talents, the world is yours 💝💝💝 thanks for capturing this moment @manieshpaul”[sic].

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a motivational quote about keeping one’s mind in a nice place. The image read, "YOU LIVE MOST OF YOUR LIFE INSIDE YOUR HEAD. MAKE SURE IT'S A NICE PLACE TO BE." She attached it with an uplifting caption, “Affirmations!! I am a winner, I am confident, I am loved, I am strong and powerful, I am enough, things are always working out for me 💝💝These are my favorite affirmations to use and I make it a habit to repeat them a 100 times a day! Remember you decide what to think and that’s what matters the most! But to have a real ‘breakthrough’ you HAVE to be CONSISTENT with your POSITIVE thinking! Have a great weekend everyone!!! 🥳💖”[sic].

In this video, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen following her daily workout routine accompanied by her trainer. What motivated her fans was her captioned in which she mentioned how the Kick star overcame her mindset of not working out. The caption read, “I nearly cancelled class today, but I reasoned not to.. at class, while doing my workout I nearly cut it short but again I reasoned not to.. it’s all in your head, be the boss of your own mind and rule your life #strongissexy @justf143 @cindy_jourdain”[sic].

