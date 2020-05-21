Jacqueline Fernandez And Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Brothers' Best BTS Moments; Watch

In 2015, Jacqueline Fernandez played the female lead in Karan Malhotra’s Brothers. Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jackie Shroff also played the lead characters. Gavin O’Connor and Cliff Dorfman have penned the movie. The plot of the film revolves around two estranged street-fighting brothers, who square off against each other in a mixed martial arts tournament. The movie witnessed some intense boxing matches and tough characters to be played. Here are some of the behind the scenes moments and the experience these actors went through while shooting Brothers. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Discloses One Of Her 'greatest Superpowers' In Life; Check It Out

Brothers BTS moments

The video depicts that even during the shooting of intense scenes, the cast and crew of Brothers always had fun. They bonded with each other very quickly and started to enjoy their days at work on the sets. Many people from the cast also revealed that Akshay Kumar was a complete prankster on set and was always goofing around. The crew members said that the entire cast of the movie was always in high spirits and there was never a dull moment on the set. The director of the movie seemed happy about the fact that everyone was having fun off-screen and on sets, because he feels that if people don’t enjoy while making a movie, then it can’t do well.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Posts Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, See Pics

This video shows the off-screen moments of Sidharth Malhotra’s character, Monty, being trained for the fight. The director confirmed that the scene was shot at a place called Darukhana in Mumbai. Sidharth Malhotra is seen going through a heavy workout session. The stuntman on the set said that they always made sure that Sidharth Malhotra’s on the right track and his movements were accurate. The director added that they got lucky to have caught the dismantling of the Vikrant ship, right where they wanted to shoot as it completed the scene. They made all the gym equipment using spare parts of the ship and cars lying around, for the scene.

Also Read | Fans Laud Salman Khan's 'great Direction'; Praise Chemistry With Jacqueline In 'Tere Bina'

This is the video of the behind the scenes from the off-screen training of Akshay Kumar’s character, David. The director said that the scene was shot at the Worli Fort and they were lucky enough to have been able to replicate the whole gym according to Akshay Kumar’s real gym back home. This workout session depended on a lot of muscle coordination, that Akshay Kumar was best at.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Or Ananya Panday: Who Styled The White Tube Top Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.