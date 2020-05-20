Jacqueline Fernandez Or Ananya Panday: Who Styled The White Tube Top Better?

Jacqueline Fernandez and Ananya Panday are both well-known names in the Bollywood industry. Jacqueline is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin (2009) and hasn’t looked back since. Ananya Panday made her debut in 2019 and has already proved her versatility since. They've both made impeccable fashion statements in the past. Both Ananya and Jacqueline were spotted wearing a white tube top earlier. Who wore it better? Here's taking a look-

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez And Nushrat Bharucha In Yellow Outfits; See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez vs Ananya Panday- Who wore the white tube top better?

In this video, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen grooving on her song and having a fun time. She has worn a white colour frill tube crop top. Jacqueline has High-waist blue colour frill skirt under the top, with a brown belt. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition, leaving them open and messy. Jacqueline has worn a golden colour neckpiece and thick golden hoop earrings. Jacqueline Fernandez has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez And Katrina Kaif Rock Ruffled Dresses, Give Style Goals To All

In comparison to Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday is seen wearing a white colour frill tube crop top. She has worn an onion-peel colour full-length skirt, that has embroidery all over it and has a thigh-high slit cut. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition, leaving them open and messy. Ananya has worn white colour shoe heels. Ananya Panday has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Discloses One Of Her 'greatest Superpowers' In Life; Check It Out

On the work front

Jacqueline Fernandez recently appeared in Netflix’s original film, Mrs Serial Killer alongside Manoj Bajpayee. It opened to mixed reviews. She was also seen in Salman Khan’s single, Tere Bina, alongside Salman himself. The song is his home production. The actor has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack in her pipeline, which also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Posts Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, See Pics

On the other hand, after impressing fans with her roles in Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday, who is just two films old, has been roped in opposite south superstar Vijay Deverakonda, for a pan-India film, Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Ananya Panday will play the lead, and reportedly will be portraying Vijay Deverokonda's love interest in the movie. The film, Fighter, is also touted to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which will also be released in other languages.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.