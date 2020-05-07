Jacqueline Fernandez's Lowest-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes: From 'Race 3' To 'Judwaa 2'

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Aladin but got her first breakthrough with Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder 2. After this turning point in her career, the actor was seen opposite many established Bollywood actors like John Abraham and Saif Ali Khan in Hindi movies. Although the actor has a huge fan following, some of her films failed to impress the audience at the box office. Here are Jacqueline Fernandez’s lowest-rated films according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Jacqueline Fernandez lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes

Race 2- 0%

Starring along with actors John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, Race 2 was the second instalment of the Race franchise. Directed by the Burmawalla brothers, the film Race 2 is about a businessman who becomes friends with a gangster and the revenge game begins from then on. Jacqueline Fernandez played the role of John Abraham’s wife in the film Race 2. The film is rated at 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read: Chitrangda Singh Admits Casting Couch Exists In Bollywood; But Opines 'none Are Forced'

Race 3- 8%

With a rating of 8%, the film Race 3 is the third instalment of the Race franchise. Race 3 starred actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The film received negative reviews from the critics and the audience. Jacqueline Fernandez played the role of an Interpol officer, Jessica Gomez in the film Race 3. The plot of the film is based on the planning and execution of the biggest heist of a criminal family.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Shares Throwback Picture With Her 'Puchi' Striking 'favourite Pose'

Housefull 2 17%

The second instalment of the Housefull franchise, Housefull 2 starred actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Asin, Zareen Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. This film was Jacqueline Fernandez’s third lowest-rated film with 17%. Jacqueline Fernandez played the role of Bobby in the film.

Judwaa 2- 36%

A sequel of David Dhawan’s film, Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The film is rated 38% on Rotten Tomatoes. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen as Alisha Bakshi, Raja’s girlfriend, in the film Judwaa 2.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Movie 'Race 3' Has Many Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Loves Yoga And These Posts Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.