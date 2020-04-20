Salman Khan's Movie 'Race 3' Has Many Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On

Salman Khan is one of the biggest celebrities in Bollywood. The 54-year-old actor has time and again proved that he is aces all box-office records especially with blockbuster movies like Dabangg, Wanted, Ready, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger and many more. Take a look at some of the unknown trivia involving Salman Khan’s movie Race 3 according to IMDb.

Trivia from Salman Khan’s movie Race 3

Emraan Hashmi was approached for the movie but things did not work out.

Siddharth Malhotra opted out of Race 3 because he was cast opposite Daisy Shah who was not one of the leading ladies in the Industry.

Amitabh Bachchan was initially approached for Anil Kapoor’s character but he could not manage dates because of prior commitments.

Bobby Deol and Salman Khan were featured together in a film for the first time in their careers.

Aditya Roy Kapoor was approached for the second lead after Siddharth Malhotra. But the producer and the actor could not settle on the price.

Anil Kapoor is the only actor who has been featured in all 3 parts of the franchise.

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan shared screen after 10 years in Race 3. The duo was last seen together in Yuvraj.

Daisy Shah who essayed a pivotal role in Race 3 was an Assistant to the Choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the first part of Race that came out in 2008.

Saif Ali Khan was offered the role of Bobby Deol but he declined as he could not connect with the character.

Nishigandha Wad essayed the role of Salman Khan’s on-screen mother. This is the second movie where she played Salman’s mother, she also played Salman Khan’s foster mother in the movie Tumko Na Bhool Payenge in 2002.

Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol worked for the first time in Race 3.

