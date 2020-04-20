Salman Khan's Movie 'Race 3' Has Many Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On

Salman Khan is one of the biggest celebrities in Bollywood. The 54-year-old actor has time and again proved that he is aces all box-office records especially with blockbuster movies like Dabangg, Wanted, Ready, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger and many more. Take a look at some of the unknown trivia involving Salman Khan’s movie Race 3 according to IMDb.
Trivia from Salman Khan’s movie Race 3
- Emraan Hashmi was approached for the movie but things did not work out.
- Siddharth Malhotra opted out of Race 3 because he was cast opposite Daisy Shah who was not one of the leading ladies in the Industry.
- Amitabh Bachchan was initially approached for Anil Kapoor’s character but he could not manage dates because of prior commitments.
- Bobby Deol and Salman Khan were featured together in a film for the first time in their careers.
- Aditya Roy Kapoor was approached for the second lead after Siddharth Malhotra. But the producer and the actor could not settle on the price.
- Anil Kapoor is the only actor who has been featured in all 3 parts of the franchise.
- Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan shared screen after 10 years in Race 3. The duo was last seen together in Yuvraj.
- Daisy Shah who essayed a pivotal role in Race 3 was an Assistant to the Choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the first part of Race that came out in 2008.
- Saif Ali Khan was offered the role of Bobby Deol but he declined as he could not connect with the character.
- Nishigandha Wad essayed the role of Salman Khan’s on-screen mother. This is the second movie where she played Salman’s mother, she also played Salman Khan’s foster mother in the movie Tumko Na Bhool Payenge in 2002.
- Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol worked for the first time in Race 3.
