Taapsee Pannu Shares Throwback Picture With Her 'Puchi' Striking 'favourite Pose'

Taapsee Pannu has been spending her quarantine by giving her fans a glimpse of her childhood days with some adorable pictures. The actor recently posted a series of pictures with her sister explaining her favourite pose with her ‘puchi’. There were two pictures in this post, one from Taapsee Pannu’s childhood and one from the recent past.

In Taapsee Pannu’s first picture, she is seen striking a pose for the camera with a big wide smile, holding her sister firmly. Taapsee’s sister Shagun, on the other hand, is seen looking at the camera with a confused expression trying to figure out what is exactly happening out there. In the second picture, Taapsee and Shagun are seen replicating the same pose from their childhood where Shagun is seen sitting in Taapsee’s lap while the duo talks about something. In the picture, Shagun is seen wearing a red beautiful printed ensemble, while Taapsee kept it casual with a grey t-shirt.

Taapsee Pannu posted the picture with a caption saying, “Coz she has grown up too much... n so has my urge to hold her. The awkward look on her face stays the same n the excitement in my eyes is intact! Basically we r the only constant that change couldn’t affect 🤪P.S- My favourite pose to get a picture clicked with puchi stays the same.” As soon as Taapsee posted the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with compliments regarding how cute the duo looked together.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen seen in the movie Thappad. She was featured alongside Pavail Gulati. Along with Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Thappad marks the second collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha. The duo has previously worked in the film Mulk back in 2018. The movie was well-received by the critics and also garnered positive responses from the audience. Apart from enjoying Thappad's positive reviews and success, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Haseena Dilruba alongside Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. Taapsee is also set to star in two sports-based films, namely Rashami Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

