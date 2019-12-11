Jacqueline Fernandez's Movies In Which Her Voice Was Dubbed By An Artist

Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy film Aladin in 2009. Sri-Lankan by origin, the star travelled to India for a modelling assignment. Since then she has been part of multiple films including Kick, Judwaa 2, A Gentleman, Dhishoom and more. Being an outsider, the model initially struggled with her dialogue delivery in Hindi language and therefore, her voice was dubbed in a few films.

Murder 2

This is a 2011 crime thriller directed by Mohit Suri. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sudhanshu Pandey and more. The plot revolves around Arjun, who is an ex-police officer, gets hired to trace missing sex workers. When Reshma, a young sex worker who is hired to entice the abductor goes missing, Arjun has to find her. Jacqueline Fernandez plays the character of Priya in the film who is the love interest of Arjun. The character was not voiced by Fernandez but by a voice-over artist.

Housefull 2

The second instalment from the Housefull franchise, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Chunky Panday, Shazahn Padamsee and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. Released in 2012, the film revolved around four friends who conspire together to date the girls of their dreams by fooling their fathers and the fathers are seeking the richest of guys for their daughters. Fernandez played the character of Bobby in the film and the voice was dubbed by a voice-over artist.

Race 2

Playing the character of Omisha in the film, the film released in 2013. Directed by Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla, the film starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Fernandez, Ameesha Patel, John Abraham and Anil Kapoor. The plot revolves around Ranvir who befriends a billionaire gangster in Turkey. However, he turns against him and starts plotting his revenge when he learns that his girlfriend was the one responsible for the death of his wife.

