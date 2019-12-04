Jacqueline Fernandez Once Missed Her Exams To Audition For THIS Australian Show

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez spoke about a memory of missing her exams in order to audition for a popular reality television show. This revelation happened on actor Neha Dhupia's radio podcast called #NoFilterNeha. The actor revealed that she left her mathematics exam to audition for Australia’s Next Top Model while she was pursuing her degree at the University of Sydney. Fernandes was merely 17 when she decided to choose the audition over her education because of her love for the show. Read more to know about Jacquelin Fernandez’s audition for the reality television show.

Jacquelin Fernandez on Australia's Next Top Model

While having a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her podcast No Filter Neha, the Sri Lankan actor said that she used to wait in the common room with the girls for the show to play so that she could watch it. After knowing that the makers were in her town, she immediately decided to audition for the show. But unfortunately, because of the show’s clauses, she could not participate due to her international citizenship. The actor also said that she was so excited to be a part of the show that had forgotten to read the eligibility criteria for the show. She also added that her teacher allowed her to take the exam again because of a history of her being a good student. The actor could not make it to the sets of Australia's Next Top Model when she was 17 but certainly managed to win the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in the year 2006.

Jacqueline can be called a truly free-spirited, and someone who is not afraid to chase her dreams. She is highly active on social media and recently tweeted something that shows that she is the person who would miss her exams to follow her heart. One of her most recent tweets talks about 'never giving up', and it is the inspiration that fans need.

What does one do to live life, like actually live your one only life??? I think one should sing dance laugh and never ever give up on that!! @CosmoIndia #NoraBoAwadh #TarasTaraporvala #HiralBhatia #CSToledo #AbhishekSharma pic.twitter.com/3B0mfo5lTF — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) May 14, 2019

