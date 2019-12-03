Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals One Thing She'd Gift & Borrow From Taapsee Pannu

‘Catfights’ between two female actors has been a stereotypical assumption in the film industry. Be it reports doing the rounds when films go on floors or being asked about it during promotions, the stars are often at the receiving end. Some of the them like Taapsee Pannu had called this out when once again she shared screen space with a female actor, Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh. However, in the past, she had called Jacqueline Fernandez one of her worst ‘co-stars.’ No, this was not because they did not get along as per ‘norms’. This was because she felt her co-star was too ‘hot’ for her to match up to. And Jacqueline Fernandez it seems has a good solution that might reduce Taapsee's stress over. The Kick star states that she’d love to gift her Judwaa 2 co-star a stylist.

After Taapsee, it was Jacqueline Fernandez’ turn to appear on the Neha Dhupia-hosted No Filter Neha. During a segment on the show, when Neha asked her what she’d like to gift Taapsee. Jacqueline responded, “I’m gonna give her my stylist."

When Taapsee had recently appeared on No Filter Neha, she named Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez as her worst co-stars. While she named her Manmarziyaan co-star because he was so ‘good’ that she did not want to lose out in front of him, naming Jacqueline, she said, “Jacqueline because she is so freaking hot and (has a) hot body, which I was struggling to match up to it in Judwaa 2 and I was like I just hope I don’t put myself to shame.” If Jacqueline gifting Taapsee would’ve happened then, Taapsee wouldn’t have felt that tough, we feel. But this can surely happen when they work together once again.

As far as the one thing she’d like to borrow from her, Jacqueline mentioned Taapsee’s speaking skills. Not just Taapsee, Jacqueline also revealed what she’d like to gift to another star and borrow one thing from her. Jacqueline responded, "I need Kangana’s guts! I’ll give Kangana my dancing skills."

On the work front

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez recently confirmed that she is doing Attack also starring John Abraham. She had featured in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie had released on Netflix. The actor also recently featured in the track Bad Boy in Saaho.

