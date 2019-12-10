The Debate
Jacqueline Fernandez's Looks In These Lehenga Ensembles Will Give You Wardrobe Goals

Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez pulls off everything with utmost grace. The 'Dishoom' actor not only sways fans with her acting, but also with perfect sartorial choices

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez pulls off every outfit with utmost grace. The Dishoom actor not only sways fans with her acting chops but also with perfect sartorial choices. The Sri Lankan beauty makes heads turn with her style statements. Making appearances in voguish attires, Jacqueline is a show-stopper in ethnic outfits. We have compiled some of her best looks in lehengas to sweep you off your feet.

1. The one in a vibrant multi-hued ensemble

The Kick actor is clad in the dichotomous multi-hued ensemble. The gorgeous lass has paired the red and golden bordered skirt with a v-backed blouse. Her desi Indian avatar is super-applaudable in this vibrant lehenga. Showcasing shades of red, blue and yellow, Jacqueline Fernandez has attached dupatta to her skirt. She has tied her hair in a braid and sported statement earrings for a complete look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

2. The shimmery pink ensemble

Jacqueline Fernandez aced the look in this shimmery pink ensemble. Boasting of its detailed work, the flared skirt swept the floor with its sheer elegance. The Housefull actor paired it with a puffed armed blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Jacqueline glammed up her look with a stone-studded choker piece and Matha Tikka. She kept her long hair on one side and opted for pink lip shade with minimal makeup for a rounded off look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

3. The one in red monotone ensemble

The Drive actor is slaying the look in this heavily sequined attire. She has donned a red monotone shimmery lehenga with a plain dupatta. Jacqueline Fernandez has worn a strappy v-neck blouse featuring her plunging neckline and paired it with detailed skirt showcasing heavy embroidery work. The Judwaa 2 actor is flaunting her well-toned midriff in this glamorous outfit. She has accessorized an elegant neckpiece and bangles for a complete look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

