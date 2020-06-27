Jacqueline Fernandez Promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' With Heartfelt Note

Recently, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a post on her media feed to promote her Drive co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming flick Dil Bechara. Sharing the official poster of the film, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi, she also wrote a heartfelt note and revealed that watching Dil Bechara is not going to be easy for her. Take a look.

READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Posts Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, See Pics

Jacqueline's post for Sushant's 'Dil Bechara'

Instagramming the poster, she penned a heartfelt caption that read, "His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he’s going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace...". Knowing about the strong bond between Sushant and Mukesh Chhabra, who will mark his directorial debut, Jacqueline asked him to stay strong. In her further caption, she wished luck to Sanjana Sanghi and wrote, "all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I’m sure he would’ve been proud of the performance you’ve given."

Check out her post below

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Jacqueline Fernandez, Lata Mangeshkar, R Madhavan Express Condolences

Talking about Dil Bechara, the upcoming movie is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault in our Stars which is based on John Green's novel of the same name. It is reported that actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing a guest appearance in the film. Reportedly, the music for the much-awaited film is composed by AR Rahman.

READ | Drive: Sushant Singh Rajput-Jacqueline Fernandez Film To Hit Netflix

Earlier, the film was slated to hit the screens on May 8. But due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the makers pushed the dates. Though the netizens requested the makers to release the film in the theatres, the official announcement made it clear that the film will take an OTT release. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer will start streaming on the popular OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, from July 24, 2020. Reportedly, the film will be available for free to Hotstar subscribers as well as non-subscribers, as a tribute to Sushant.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput & Jacqueline Starrer Drive Ready To Race On Nov 1

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.