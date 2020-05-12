Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Posts Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput collaborated for the Netflix original film Drive. The film Drive received mixed reviews. But the chemistry between Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput is something that the fans appreciated the most. After watching the film, the audience wanted to see the duo to collaborate for more films together. For those who loved seeing Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput together, here is a look at some of Jacqueline Fernandez's posts that feature Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here is a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's posts featuring Sushant Singh Rajput

The poster of the film Drive. The film Drive is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Johar. Jacqueline Fernandez shared the poster of Drive with the caption "Parking into your #Netflix NOW!💃🏻 #Drive

@karanjohar @apoorva1972 @sushantsinghrajput @VikramjeetVirk @sapnapabbi_sappers @boman_irani #PankajTripathi @tarun_mansukhani @DharmaMovies @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany".

Jacqueline Fernandez also posted a still from the song Hum Tere Prem Prem Pujari. The song was claimed to be the shaadi song of the season. The audience highly appreciated the song. Jacqueline Fernandez captioned the picture saying "Hum tere #PremPujari!😍 The song of this shaadi season is out tomorrow! #Drive". Here is a look at the picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a still from another still from the movie on her Instagram account. In the picture, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput are chilling in the sun. Jacqueline Fernandez captioned the picture "Get out your sunnies, we're bringing the heat 😎#Drive coming soon on @netflix_in @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @sushantsinghrajput @tarun_mansukhani @DharmaMovies". Here is a look at the picture that Jacqueline Fernandez posted featuring Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film Drive. Jacqueline Fernandez will be starring in her upcoming action-thriller film Attack which also features John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Attack is scheduled to hit the screens on August 14, 2020.

