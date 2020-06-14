Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Jacqueline, Lata Mangeshkar, R Madhavan Express Condolences

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence today. A lot of Bollywood actors have since then expressed grief after the Bollywood actor's demise today. After the demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in April 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise comes as a shock to the whole Bollywood fraternity.

The Kedarnath actor was 34 years old and was apparently found hanging at his residence in Bandra. A few days ago, Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian also passed away after falling from the 12th floor of Malad house where she went for a dinner party.

The Mumbai Police have reportedly found some medical prescriptions at Sushant's residence and the incident is being referred to as accidental death as of now. This was the last Instagram post that Sushant shared before he passed away today on June 14, 2020.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Lata Mangeshkar, Urmila Matondkar, Madhuri, R Madhavan among many others shared their condolences through Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput ke aatmhatya ki khabar sunkar mujhe bada dhakka laga.Hamari kabhi mulaaqaat nahi hui thi magar unhone Dhoni film main aisa sundar abhinay kiya tha ki main kabhi bhul nahi sakti.Main unko shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 14, 2020

In an industry deeply ruled by Nepotism, it takes tremendous amount of hard work n talent to make a mark like you did..Such a pity you decided to make an exit so soon. Rest in peace 🙏🏼#ripsushant #tragic #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/Slyi60BE0W — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

It's heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's movies

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the Ekta Kapoor TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. He made his acting debut with movie Kai Po Che directed by Abhishek Kapoor. His filmography included movies like Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance, Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and the Netflix film Drive. He was known to be working for his next movie Dil Bechara, which was the adaptation of the American film The Fault in Our Stars.

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief"

